1-MIN READ

Three Protesters Shot Dead in Iraqi Capital Baghdad as Demonstrations Continue

Demonstratos are seen amongst smoke rising from burning tents as Iraqi security forces raid at Tahrir Square during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)

One demonstrator was killed in the capital Baghdad and two others were shot in the southern flashpoint city of Nasiriyah.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 25, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
Baghdad: Three protesters were shot dead on Saturday in Iraq's capital and south, medics told AFP, as demonstrators clashed with security forces clearing streets and squares occupied for months by protesters.

One demonstrator was killed in the capital Baghdad and two others were shot in the southern flashpoint city of Nasiriyah, medics in each city said.

The deaths came a day after firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr withdrew his support for the anti-government campaign, prompting fears of a crackdown by security forces.
