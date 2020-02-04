English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Three Red Cross Officials Punished in China's Coronavirus-hit Hubei Province for Donation Errors

Hospital staff in protective garments pick up a leukaemia patient who arrived from the Hubei province exclusion zone at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. (Reuters)

Hospital staff in protective garments pick up a leukaemia patient who arrived from the Hubei province exclusion zone at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. (Reuters)

The move to punish officials came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned retribution to the officials disobeying orders.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 4, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Share this:

Beijing: Three Chinese officials of the Red Cross Society in the coronavirus-hit Hubei province have been punished for improperly dealing with donations for the prevention and control of the epidemic, according to a media report.


Some officials and workers at the branch did not shoulder their responsibilities or failed to perform their duties when receiving and allocating donated supplies and money during the epidemic prevention and control effort, state-run China Daily reported on Tuesday.


The move to punish officials came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned retribution to the officials disobeying orders.

"Those who disobey the unified command or shirk off responsibilities will be punished," Xi warned, addressing a political bureau meeting of the ruling Communist Party of China on Monday.

Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday announced that the death toll in China's coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story