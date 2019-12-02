English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Rescue Workers in France En Route to Help Flood Victims Die in Helicopter Crash
The crash occurred on the night of December 1, said the ministry, which added that an inquiry was underway to examine the cause of the accident.
Representative Image
Paris: Three rescue workers died after their helicopter crashed near Marseille, southern France, while en route to help people caught up in heavy flooding, the French interior ministry said on Monday.
France's Mediterranean coast has been hit by heavy rain over the last week, leading to flooding and widespread transport disruption.
France's Mediterranean coast has been hit by heavy rain over the last week, leading to flooding and widespread transport disruption.
