Three Rescue Workers in France En Route to Help Flood Victims Die in Helicopter Crash

Paris: Three rescue workers died after their helicopter crashed near Marseille, southern France, while en route to help people caught up in heavy flooding, the French interior ministry said on Monday.

The crash occurred on the night of December 1, said the ministry, which added that an inquiry was underway to examine the cause of the accident.

France's Mediterranean coast has been hit by heavy rain over the last week, leading to flooding and widespread transport disruption.

