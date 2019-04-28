Take the pledge to vote

Three Security Personnel Killed in IED Blast in Pakistan's Restive Waziristan

The explosives, which were planted close to the check post in Sheva tehsil of North Waziristan District, went off when the levies personnel reported for duty.

April 28, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Three Security Personnel Killed in IED Blast in Pakistan's Restive Waziristan
Image for representation.
Peshawar: Three security personnel were killed in an IED blast at a check post in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, police said.

The explosives, which were planted close to the check post in Sheva tehsil of North Waziristan District, went off when the levies personnel reported for duty, eye witnesses said.

One person was injured in the incident that happened on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister K P K Mehmud Khan strongly condemned the blast, saying that the resolve of the government against terrorism can not be suppressed through such acts of cowardice.
