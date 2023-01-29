Three Shot Dead at Party at Luxury Home in Los Angeles, 4th Mass Shooting in California This Month

Three people were shot dead Saturday and four others injured at a luxury home near Beverly Hills, at what US police described as a gathering at a short-term rental property.

Emergency services rushed to the swanky address in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles overnight, where they found three people dead in a vehicle parked outside.

Four others were being treated in a hospital Saturday, two of them for critical injuries.

This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

Detectives investigating the attack say it happened at a “short term rental home," The Los Angeles Times reported.

Homes close to the scene of the shooting — which were not involved — were shown as available on AirBnB at up to $10,000 for a weekend.

The property at which the shooting took place was not listed on the site.

Police said there was some kind of gathering at the location.

“We called it a gathering, until we can interview some of the people that were here to determine exactly what kind of gathering it was," Los Angeles Police Department’s Bruce Borihanh told reporters.

“Investigators are also going door to door and looking for additional surveillance video, or any evidence that can help us determine what happened here and why these victims were shot."

The early Saturday morning shooting comes on top of a massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb last week that left 11 dead and nine wounded and shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms that left seven dead and one wounded.

Last Saturday, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran gunned down patrons at a ballroom dance hall in predominantly Asian Monterey Park, where tens of thousands attended Lunar New Year festivities earlier that evening. He drove to another dance hall but was thwarted by an employee. Many of the dead were in their 60s and 70s.

Tran later killed himself as police closed in on the van in which he sat.

On Monday, a man shot and killed four people at the mushroom farm where he worked, then drove to another farm where he had previously worked and killed three people there, authorities said. Chunli Zhao, 66, is in jail and faces murder charges in what police called a case of workplace violence.

The killings have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation’s toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.

For the third straight year, the US in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here