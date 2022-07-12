Three Women Who Trashed NYC Restaurant Appear In Court, Charged Under Multiple Counts

Two of three intoxicated women who ransacked the Bel Fries outlet on July 3 in New York City appeared at a Manhattan criminal court last week on Friday.

Pearl Ozoria, 27, of Manhattan, Chitara Plasencia, 25, and Tatiyanna Johnson, 23, both of Brooklyn were angered with the staff of the Bel Fries outlet after they were told they would be charged $1.75 for a ketchup dip.

This prompted an outburst of anger from all the three women who then ransacked the shop by damaging the counter, hurling chairs at the staff and breaking glass bottles causing damages up to $10,000 to $20,000 and also led to outlets closure.

Just another typical day in NYC pic.twitter.com/vcnz2YQnp0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022

The video went viral after which the New York City police arrested all three women and leveled charges of robbery and criminal mischief against them. The video has close to 6 million views.

Their actions also led to injuries among the Bel Fries staff in the outlet. Some members of the staff suffered head lacerations after they were hit by a metal stool, metal sauce pumps, trash and ketchup bottles, according to news agency DailyMail.

Pearl Ozoria, who also punched an officer, was not present in the courthouse as she posted bail after being taken into custody. She, however, faces charges of robbery, criminal mischief, assault on a cop, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

In the courthouse, Chitara Plasencia and her unidentified male companion created chaos as well. When a camera hovered over Chitara she dared the person to come near her in a violent manner. Johnson, who was twerking amid the commotion, comparatively appeared subdued.

Annalee Schlossberg, the CEO of Bel Fries, called out the three women for their behavior. However, Schlossberg also pointed out that there were people in the background who were egging them on.

She said the employees who were present on July 3 evening when the incident happened are traumatized and are afraid to return to the restaurant to resume their duties.

“As mad as these women were, as crazy as they were acting, I think that was egging them on,” Schlossberg was quoted as saying by NBC.

(with inputs from Daily Mail and NBC)

