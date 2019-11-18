Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Three Shot Dead at Walmart in Oklahoma, Suspect Among Those Killed: Police

In August, a man killed 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart and injured 26 others.

AFP

Updated:November 18, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
Three Shot Dead at Walmart in Oklahoma, Suspect Among Those Killed: Police
Image for representation.

Three people were killed in a shooting early Monday at a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma, local media reported citing the state's highway patrol and local police.

According to TNN television, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said the shooting took place outside the store and the suspect is one of those killed.

Schools in the area had been placed on lockdown temporarily before being given an "all clear" by local police, according to a Facebook statement from Duncan Public Schools.

