Through Global Exclusive Interview to News18, Afghan Defence Minister Invites India to Reopen Embassy

There is no ambiguity in Afghan defence minister Mullah Yaqoob’s outreach towards India as the two countries look to reestablish warm relations amid a thicket of challenges. The son of Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Mohammad Omar also readily acknowledged the help his country has received from New Delhi in the past during a global exclusive interview with CNN-News18.

“We have great expectations as India has provided much assistance in the past to Afghanistan. When our government was formed, India also provided humanitarian aid and assisted us, which is exemplary. We appreciate and convey our gratitude for the support provided by India and we hope that India will continue its assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

India has had to keep a diplomatic distance owing to the delicate political and security situation in Afghanistan. The minister, however, assured that the Taliban government will safeguard India’s efforts to revive relations.

“We request that they should come and open their embassy and send an ambassador here and agree to have our ambassador in India so that diplomatic relations could begin, which will also set the ground for defence and other relations,” he said. “We assure that India, similar to other countries, can come here and open their embassies for which the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan can and will safeguard and provide security to them.”

Mullah Yaqoob also maintained that Taliban-ruled Afghanistan wishes to have defence ties with India.

“But, before the beginning of defence relations, the first requisite is to have good diplomatic relations and take it forward. When we will together have cordial political and diplomatic relations, then only we would be ready for defence relations,” he said.

