English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tibet Can Exist With China Like the 'European Union', Says Dalai Lama
The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule and set up a government in exile in the foothills of Dharamsala. Chinese troops had seized control of Tibet nine years earlier.
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees as he leaves after giving a religious talk at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharmsala, India. (AP)
Beijing: Tibet can exist within China in the same spirit as the European Union sticks together, the territory's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, considered a dangerous separatist by Beijing, said.
The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule and set up a government in exile in the foothills of Dharamsala. Chinese troops had seized control of Tibet nine years earlier.
He says he only seeks autonomy for his homeland, not outright independence. He has also expressed a desire to return to Tibet.
"I always, you see, admire the spirit of (the) European Union," the Dalai Lama said in a video message to the International Campaign for Tibet on the Washington DC-based group's 30th anniversary on Thursday.
"Common interest (is) more important rather than one's own national interest. With that kind of concept, I am very much willing to remain within the People's Republic of China. The Chinese word, 'gongheguo (republic)', shows some kind of union is there."
China says Tibet is an integral part of its territory and has been for centuries. Beijing also says its rule ended serfdom and brought prosperity to what was a backward region, and that it fully respects the rights of the Tibetan people.
Beijing insists that the Dalai Lama is a "splittist" in a monk's robes and has warned foreign leaders against meeting him, even in a personal capacity.
Donald Trump has not met with the Dalai Lama since become president in January last year. All recent US presidents before Trump had held meetings with the Dalai Lama.
While the Dalai Lama reiterated his desire for reconciliation as Xi Jinping begins his second five-year term as China's president, he also said the Tibetan issue was not about to go away.
"Among the Chinese hard-liners, in their mind, it seems some kind of dilemma is there about their present policy — whether you see, it can solve Tibetan problem or not," he said.
Also Watch
The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule and set up a government in exile in the foothills of Dharamsala. Chinese troops had seized control of Tibet nine years earlier.
He says he only seeks autonomy for his homeland, not outright independence. He has also expressed a desire to return to Tibet.
"I always, you see, admire the spirit of (the) European Union," the Dalai Lama said in a video message to the International Campaign for Tibet on the Washington DC-based group's 30th anniversary on Thursday.
"Common interest (is) more important rather than one's own national interest. With that kind of concept, I am very much willing to remain within the People's Republic of China. The Chinese word, 'gongheguo (republic)', shows some kind of union is there."
China says Tibet is an integral part of its territory and has been for centuries. Beijing also says its rule ended serfdom and brought prosperity to what was a backward region, and that it fully respects the rights of the Tibetan people.
Beijing insists that the Dalai Lama is a "splittist" in a monk's robes and has warned foreign leaders against meeting him, even in a personal capacity.
Donald Trump has not met with the Dalai Lama since become president in January last year. All recent US presidents before Trump had held meetings with the Dalai Lama.
While the Dalai Lama reiterated his desire for reconciliation as Xi Jinping begins his second five-year term as China's president, he also said the Tibetan issue was not about to go away.
"Among the Chinese hard-liners, in their mind, it seems some kind of dilemma is there about their present policy — whether you see, it can solve Tibetan problem or not," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Healthy Salad Tips That Aren't Boring
- Irrfan Khan, Amit Trivedi And Divine Collaborate For Blackmail
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures