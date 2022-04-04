Tiger Numbers Up in Sunderban, Intrusions in Villages Create Man-Animal Conflicts

The number of Royal Bengal Tigers has increased in the Sunderban area. Incidents of tigers getting into local areas have also increased in the meantime.

It is said that due to “Yash” and other cyclones tigers from Sunderbans have entered human settlement areas. A report has been submitted on the conflicts in the region by the Central Wild Life Institute of India to the State government.

A major cause of this intrusion is food scarcity and water for tigers in the forest areas. Tigers enter the villages in search of food.

Three years back, when the tiger census took place, the number of Royal Bengal in this region was said to be 96. Three months back in one month, six tiger attacks took place in the villages. The State wrote to the Centre to find out the cause of such attacks. The Centre did a detailed investigation and pointed out that the number of tigers has increased. The proportion of the increase in their numbers and food is not the same.

Advertisement

The State Forest Department has taken various steps to address this problem. Firstly, the Government has planned to increase complete fencing with villages and Bangladesh.

Secondly, from now when Royal Bengal is caught somewhere, they will be released in areas where fewer tigers are there. A proportion will be maintained. For food, arrangements will be made.

Royal Bengal tiger has its own beauty so on one hand, the State Forest Department is aiming to conserve that and on another way, they want to save villagers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.