Tigray Forces Killed 120 Farmers in Amhara Village Over Two Days: Ethiopia Officials
Tigray Forces Killed 120 Farmers in Amhara Village Over Two Days: Ethiopia Officials

FILE PHOTO: A tank damaged during the fighting between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray Special Forces stands on the outskirts of Humera town in Ethiopia July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Rebellious forces from the Tigray region killed 120 civilians over two days in one village in Ethiopia's Amhara region, local officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The killings happened in a village 10 km (six miles) from the town of Dabat on Sept. 1 and 2, according to Sewnet Wubalem, the local administrator in Dabat, and Chalachew Dagnew, the spokesperson of the nearby city of Gondar.

A spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"So far we have recovered 120 bodies. They were all innocent farmers. But we think the number might be higher. There are people who are missing," Sewnet, the local administrator, told Reuters by phone.

War broke out 10 months ago between Ethiopia's federal troops and forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the Tigray region.

Thousands have died and more than two million people have been forced to flee their homes. Fighting spread in July from the Tigray region into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar, also in the country's north.

first published:September 08, 2021, 15:54 IST