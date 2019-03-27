English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Tilting at Windmills’: Pakistan Quotes Don Quixote After India’s Anti-Satellite Missile Test
Pakistan urged no militarisation of space after India tested anti-satellite missile on Wednesday.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan issued a call against military threats in outer space on Wednesday, hours after India said it had shot down one of its own satellites in a demonstration of its growing power in space.
"Space is the common heritage of mankind and every nation has the responsibility to avoid actions which can lead to the militarization of this arena," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"We hope that countries which have in the past strongly condemned demonstration of similar capabilities by others will be prepared to work towards developing international instruments to prevent military threats relating to outer space," it said, without mentioning India by name.
"Boasting of such capabilities is reminiscent of Don Quixote's tilting against windmills," it said, in a reference to the delusional hero of the 17th-century Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes.
Tilting at windmills is an English idiom that means attacking imaginary enemies. The expression is derived from the 1605 novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes, and the word "tilt" in this context comes from jousting.
"Space is the common heritage of mankind and every nation has the responsibility to avoid actions which can lead to the militarization of this arena," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"We hope that countries which have in the past strongly condemned demonstration of similar capabilities by others will be prepared to work towards developing international instruments to prevent military threats relating to outer space," it said, without mentioning India by name.
"Boasting of such capabilities is reminiscent of Don Quixote's tilting against windmills," it said, in a reference to the delusional hero of the 17th-century Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes.
Tilting at windmills is an English idiom that means attacking imaginary enemies. The expression is derived from the 1605 novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes, and the word "tilt" in this context comes from jousting.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Releases New Video With Captain America, Iron Man Discussing Loss After Infinity War
- IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada
- IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First: Dravid
- Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discounts on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A And More
- '83: Cricketer Kapil Dev's Daughter Turns Assistant Director for Kabir Khan's Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results