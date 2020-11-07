Time for America to Unite and Heal, Says Joe Biden after Being Elected US President
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden said on Saturday he was honored that Americans have chosen him to be their president and said it was now time to heal divisions left by the election campaign and unite as a country.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: November 07, 2020, 23:01 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Democrat Joe Biden said on Saturday he was honored that Americans have chosen him to be their president and said it was now time to heal divisions left by the election campaign and unite as a country.
"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted," Biden said on Twitter.
"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal."
"We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we cant do, if we do it together,” he added in his statement released after the race was called.