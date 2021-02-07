Timeline Of Virus Vaccine Deals Reveals EU's Lag Behind UK

While Britain was quick and aggressive in negotiating vaccine deals early in the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union took a more cautious approach that is now hindering its efforts to fight the virus.

Heres a look at when key vaccine deals were first announced:

OXFORD-ASTRAZENECA

Britain: May 25, 2020 for up to 100 million doses, announced by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot.

EU: Aug. 27, for up to 400 million doses.

__

PFIZER-BIONTECH

Britain: July 20, for 30 million doses.

EU: Nov. 11, for up to 300 million doses.

__

SANOFI-GLAXOSMITHKLINE

Britain: July 29, for 60 million doses.

EU: Sept. 18, for up to 300 million doses.

__

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Britain: Aug. 14, for 30 million doses.

EU: Oct. 8, for up to 400 million doses.

__

NOVAVAX

Britain: Aug. 14, for 60 million doses.

EU: No contract announced to date. On Dec. 17, concluded exploratory talks on up to 200 million doses.

__

VALNEVA

Britain: Sept. 14, agreement for up to 190 million doses; on Feb. 1, 2021, deal sealed for another 40 million.

EU: No contract signed to date. On Jan. 12, 2021, concluded exploratory talks on up to 60 million doses.

___

MODERNA

Britain: Nov. 16, for 5 million doses; on Nov. 29, a contract for 2 million more.

EU: Nov. 25, for up to 160 million doses.

___

CUREVAC

EU: Nov. 17, for up to 405 million doses.

Britain: Feb. 5, 2021 for up to 50 million doses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor