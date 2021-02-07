News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Timeline Of Virus Vaccine Deals Reveals EU's Lag Behind UK
1-MIN READ

Timeline Of Virus Vaccine Deals Reveals EU's Lag Behind UK

Timeline Of Virus Vaccine Deals Reveals EU's Lag Behind UK

While Britain was quick and aggressive in negotiating vaccine deals early in the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union took a more cautious approach that is now hindering its efforts to fight the virus.

While Britain was quick and aggressive in negotiating vaccine deals early in the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union took a more cautious approach that is now hindering its efforts to fight the virus.

Heres a look at when key vaccine deals were first announced:

OXFORD-ASTRAZENECA

Britain: May 25, 2020 for up to 100 million doses, announced by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot.

EU: Aug. 27, for up to 400 million doses.

__

PFIZER-BIONTECH

Britain: July 20, for 30 million doses.

EU: Nov. 11, for up to 300 million doses.

__

SANOFI-GLAXOSMITHKLINE

Britain: July 29, for 60 million doses.

EU: Sept. 18, for up to 300 million doses.

__

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Britain: Aug. 14, for 30 million doses.

EU: Oct. 8, for up to 400 million doses.

__

NOVAVAX

Britain: Aug. 14, for 60 million doses.

EU: No contract announced to date. On Dec. 17, concluded exploratory talks on up to 200 million doses.

__

VALNEVA

Britain: Sept. 14, agreement for up to 190 million doses; on Feb. 1, 2021, deal sealed for another 40 million.

EU: No contract signed to date. On Jan. 12, 2021, concluded exploratory talks on up to 60 million doses.

___

MODERNA

Britain: Nov. 16, for 5 million doses; on Nov. 29, a contract for 2 million more.

EU: Nov. 25, for up to 160 million doses.

___

CUREVAC

EU: Nov. 17, for up to 405 million doses.

Britain: Feb. 5, 2021 for up to 50 million doses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...