Timeline: When And How Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan

Here are the main developments since Taliban fighters took Kabul, confirming their takeover of power in Afghanistan after a stunningly swift end to the country’s 20-year war.

At the gates

On Sunday, Taliban fighters appear on the edge of Kabul after a lightning offensive that began in May as US and NATO troops began to withdraw.

In the space of 10 days, they had seized city after city across the country without resistance.

‘Peaceful transfer’

“The Afghan people should not worry… there will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power," interior minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal says in a recorded speech.

Embattled president Ashraf Ghani urges government forces to maintain security in the capital.

A Qatar-based Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says the group wants a swift takeover.

President flees

On Sunday evening, former vice president Abdullah Abdullah announces that president Ghani has left the country.

The Taliban then say their militants have entered multiple districts of the capital.

‘The Taliban have won’

Television images show the Taliban have entered the capital and seized the presidential palace.

In a message on Facebook, Ghani says he fled to avoid a “flood of bloodshed" and that the “Taliban have won".

He does not give his location, but the local Tolo media organisation suggests he is in Tajikistan.

- Airport chaos

People besiege the airport, the only exit route from the country, and chaos breaks out on the tarmac, carrying on into Monday as people try to board the few flights available.

All military and civilian flights are halted at Kabul airport, before resuming in the evening.

- ‘Terrorism sanctuary’ fears -

China becomes the first country to say it is ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan, while Russia says the situation in Kabul “is stabilising".

The UN Security Council says the international community must ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorism under the Taliban, following an emergency meeting in New York.

French President Emmanuel Macron adds that Afghanistan should not again become a “sanctuary of terrorism".

Biden defends exit

US President Joe Biden cuts short his holiday break to address the nation.

He insists he has no regrets and emphasises that US troops cannot defend a nation whose leaders “gave up and fled".

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future," Biden says.

Back to work

The Taliban move quickly on Tuesday to restart Kabul, telling government staff to resume their duties “without any fear". Some shops reopen and evacuation flights from Kabul’s airport restart.

‘Shameful’ for West

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport are “shameful for the political West".

Germany is one of several European countries to announce they would stop sending development aid to Afghanistan, as Chancellor Angela Merkel calls for coordinated EU action to take in the most vulnerable people from the country.

NATO blames Afghan leadership

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg blames Afghan leaders for the “tragedy", saying it “failed to stand up to the Taliban".

Russia says that the Taliban’s initial assurances have been a “positive signal".

China accuses Washington of “leaving an awful mess" in Afghanistan.

Deputy leader returns

The Taliban’s deputy leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar returns to Afghanistan.

