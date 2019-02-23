English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Time's Up CEO Resigns After Sexual Allegation Against Her Son
Lisa Borders, who is also the former president of the Women's National Basketball Association, took the reins of Time's Up in early October.
The chief executive of Time's Up, Lisa Borders resigns after sexual allegation against her son. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New York: The chief executive of Time's Up, the movement which rose in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, resigned from her position on Friday following allegations of misconduct against her son.
Lisa Borders, who is also the former president of the Women's National Basketball Association, took the reins of Time's Up in early October.
The 61-year-old stepped down after a woman alleged in a Facebook post that her son, Garry "Dijon" Bowden Jr, 36, was sexually inappropriate with her after offering her a "healing session."
Celia Gellert told the Los Angeles Times she felt "violated" when, according to her, he touched her genitals, kissed her neck, and brushed his penis against her body during the session.
An attorney for Bowden vehemently denied "any inappropriate or non-consensual touching" to the LA Times and showed the paper a text message in which the Gellert had thanked Bowden, calling the massage "gentle and authentic and loving."
A statement posted by Time's Up on Instagram said, "Time's Up unequivocally supports all survivors of sexual abuse and harassment."
It added that Borders had taken the decision to tell the group's leadership on Friday about the allegations and resigned the same day, "and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved."
"We respect the rights of all survivors to own their own stories," it continued, urging others to come forward and contact Time's Up should they need legal assistance.
Lisa Borders, who is also the former president of the Women's National Basketball Association, took the reins of Time's Up in early October.
The 61-year-old stepped down after a woman alleged in a Facebook post that her son, Garry "Dijon" Bowden Jr, 36, was sexually inappropriate with her after offering her a "healing session."
Celia Gellert told the Los Angeles Times she felt "violated" when, according to her, he touched her genitals, kissed her neck, and brushed his penis against her body during the session.
An attorney for Bowden vehemently denied "any inappropriate or non-consensual touching" to the LA Times and showed the paper a text message in which the Gellert had thanked Bowden, calling the massage "gentle and authentic and loving."
A statement posted by Time's Up on Instagram said, "Time's Up unequivocally supports all survivors of sexual abuse and harassment."
It added that Borders had taken the decision to tell the group's leadership on Friday about the allegations and resigned the same day, "and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved."
"We respect the rights of all survivors to own their own stories," it continued, urging others to come forward and contact Time's Up should they need legal assistance.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NTR Mahanayakudu Movie Review: Balakrishna Holds the Films Together
- TRAI Directs Broadcasters as Well as Cable TV And DTH Operators on Channel Genres And Listing
- Gully Boy Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Total Dhamaal Gets a Good Opening
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- 2019 Ford Endeavour Launched in India for Rs 28.19 Lakh, Gets Manual in 2.2L Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results