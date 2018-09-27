English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tired of Insulting Each Other Over Brexit, MPs are Taking to Meditation on Desks
The stressed out MPs do not fold themselves into the lotus position on yoga mats but instead sit at desks and breathe inside polished offices.
Photo for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
London: In the shadow of London's Big Ben, members of parliament weary of the endless commotion over Brexit head into a chimney-stacked building to meditate and recharge.
The stressed out MPs do not fold themselves into the lotus position on yoga mats but instead sit at desks and breathe inside polished offices.
And their special instructors come from a centre in Oxford that promotes "mindfulness" for dealing with mental strain.
"It's basically giving you a technique to be able to settle and, you know, pause and get that sense of where you are," Nic Dakin, an MP from England's industrial north, said in a phone interview."It might only take five minutes or it might take 30."
Nearly 200 lawmakers have attended the Oxford Mindfulness Centre's courses this year and anywhere from a handful to a couple of dozen drop by meditation sessions each week. Many are seeking solace from a turbulent time for the UK.
Britain's split from the European Union – a long, bitter and messy process – appears to often subsume much of London's political life.
MPs in the House of Commons take turns firing insults at each other during debates about how to avert economic meltdown once Britain strikes out on its own. The appointed peers from the House of Lords are more philosophical but still bitter in their own discussion about the country's leap into the great unknown.
The Oxford centre aims to take MPs and peers to another place. The centre's mission statement sets out to achieve "a world without the devastating effects of depression, where mindfulness enables people to live with awareness, wisdom and compassion."
The centre first began offering courses to MPs and peers in 2013 and the Mindfulness All-Party Parliamentary Group – where Dakin is vice-chair – was set up a year later.
So what exactly is mindfulness? The Oxford centre defines it as "moment-to-moment awareness of one's experience, without judgement".
MPs find their solace in mindfulness at Portcullis House – a building across the street from the Houses of Parliament to which some MP offices were relocated because of a space shortage.
"I think it's quite useful for giving you techniques for calm and to settle," said Dakin.
But he admitted that Brexit duties took priority for the time being.
"It's good for me if I go along. But I'm not good at attending – the very opposite happens when a busy world interrupts," he said with a laugh.
The stressed out MPs do not fold themselves into the lotus position on yoga mats but instead sit at desks and breathe inside polished offices.
And their special instructors come from a centre in Oxford that promotes "mindfulness" for dealing with mental strain.
"It's basically giving you a technique to be able to settle and, you know, pause and get that sense of where you are," Nic Dakin, an MP from England's industrial north, said in a phone interview."It might only take five minutes or it might take 30."
Nearly 200 lawmakers have attended the Oxford Mindfulness Centre's courses this year and anywhere from a handful to a couple of dozen drop by meditation sessions each week. Many are seeking solace from a turbulent time for the UK.
Britain's split from the European Union – a long, bitter and messy process – appears to often subsume much of London's political life.
MPs in the House of Commons take turns firing insults at each other during debates about how to avert economic meltdown once Britain strikes out on its own. The appointed peers from the House of Lords are more philosophical but still bitter in their own discussion about the country's leap into the great unknown.
The Oxford centre aims to take MPs and peers to another place. The centre's mission statement sets out to achieve "a world without the devastating effects of depression, where mindfulness enables people to live with awareness, wisdom and compassion."
The centre first began offering courses to MPs and peers in 2013 and the Mindfulness All-Party Parliamentary Group – where Dakin is vice-chair – was set up a year later.
So what exactly is mindfulness? The Oxford centre defines it as "moment-to-moment awareness of one's experience, without judgement".
MPs find their solace in mindfulness at Portcullis House – a building across the street from the Houses of Parliament to which some MP offices were relocated because of a space shortage.
"I think it's quite useful for giving you techniques for calm and to settle," said Dakin.
But he admitted that Brexit duties took priority for the time being.
"It's good for me if I go along. But I'm not good at attending – the very opposite happens when a busy world interrupts," he said with a laugh.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Germany Beats Turkey for Right to Host Euro 2024
- Google Couldn’t Avoid the Legislators Anymore, And Didn’t Have All The Answers Either
- Original Apple-1 Computer Built in The 1970s Sells For $375,000 at Auction
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...