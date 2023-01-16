Mukarram Jah, Titular Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Passes Away at 89 in Turkey

Mukarram Jah, the titular Nizam VIII, passed away on January 14 in Istanbul, Turkey, according to a statement issued by one of his offices on Sunday. He was 89.

The eighth Nizam was born in 1933 and moved to Turkey where he was residing till his death.

”We are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey, late Saturday at 10:30pm (IST),” the statement said.

As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on January 17, it said.

Mukarram Jah was born to Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durru Shehvar, the imperial princess of the Ottoman Empire, on October 6, 1933 in France.

He was coronated as Asaf Jah the Eighth on April 6, 1967, after the passing away of Mir Osman Ali Khan in February 1967, according to The Indian Express.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences. He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family, a CMO release said.

In recognition of Mukarram Jah’s social services in the fields of education and medicine for the poor as the successor of the Nizam, Rao directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to conduct Jah’s last rites with the highest State honours.

On arrival, the body would be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals the burial would take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs, it further said.

Mukarram Jah was born to Mir Himayat Ali Khan alias Azam Jah Bahadur, the first son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of the Princely State of Hyderabad before it was merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

