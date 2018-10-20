English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
To Counter Chinese Assertion, France to Send Aircraft Carrier to Indian Ocean Next Year
The Charles de Gaulle, currently in the southern French port of Toulon undergoing renovation, should be ready to sail to the Indian Ocean early next year, Defence Minister Florence Parly said.
(Image tweeted by colsbleus.fr)
Marseille: France said on Friday it would send its aircraft carrier to the Indian Ocean next year, to defend freedom of navigation at a time of growing Chinese assertiveness in disputed waters.
France "has always stood in the front line in defence of the inalienable right of freedom of navigation in international waters," Parly told La Provence newspaper.
"Whenever there are infringements of this fundamental principal of international law, as is currently the case in southern China, we shall make a show of our freedom to act and sail in such waters," she added.
In May, the French helicopter-carrier Dixmude cruised the South China Sea, while a French air squadron flew over the region in August.
Also in May, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on a trip to Australia, said no country could be allowed to dominate the region.
France, Australia and India had a responsibility to protect the region from "hegemony" — a veiled reference to Beijing's growing might, he said.
France has a number of island territories in the Pacific Ocean.
