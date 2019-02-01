English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
To Earn Foreign Exchange, Pakistan Will Soon be Exporting Donkeys to China
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa livestock department has decided to set up donkey farms as part of its donkey export plan with foreign partnership.
Picture for representation. (Photo: Reuters/Yiannis Kourtoglou)
New Delhi: In a unique trade pact, China will be investing in donkey farms in Pakistan and the latter will be exporting the donkeys to the neighbouring country.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa livestock department has decided to set up donkey farms as part of its donkey export plan with foreign partnership, the Geo TV reported.
“Agreements will be signed with the Chinese government as well as registered companies,” the officials in the provincial department were quoted as saying.
The export will reportedly take place in phases, wherein ailing and weak donkeys will be supplied first.
Around 80,000 donkeys will be exported in the first three years.
The Chinese companies are reportedly ready to invest t $3 billion in the donkey farm industry.
The donkeys are an essential source of income the Khyber Pakhtunwala province, with as many as 70,000 households being dependent on the animal.
The officials are taking into account this factor so as to maintain ample number of donkeys in the province.
According to officials, donkeys are in demand in China as they are used for making medicines, furniture there.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa livestock department has decided to set up donkey farms as part of its donkey export plan with foreign partnership, the Geo TV reported.
“Agreements will be signed with the Chinese government as well as registered companies,” the officials in the provincial department were quoted as saying.
The export will reportedly take place in phases, wherein ailing and weak donkeys will be supplied first.
Around 80,000 donkeys will be exported in the first three years.
The Chinese companies are reportedly ready to invest t $3 billion in the donkey farm industry.
The donkeys are an essential source of income the Khyber Pakhtunwala province, with as many as 70,000 households being dependent on the animal.
The officials are taking into account this factor so as to maintain ample number of donkeys in the province.
According to officials, donkeys are in demand in China as they are used for making medicines, furniture there.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Nick Jonas is Eyeing to Replace Ben Affleck as New Batman in DC's Upcoming Film
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results