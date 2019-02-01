To Earn Foreign Exchange, Pakistan Will Soon be Exporting Donkeys to China

In a unique trade pact, China will be investing in donkey farms in Pakistan and the latter will be exporting the donkeys to the neighbouring country.The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa livestock department has decided to set up donkey farms as part of its donkey export plan with foreign partnership, the Geo TV reported.“Agreements will be signed with the Chinese government as well as registered companies,” the officials in the provincial department were quoted as saying.The export will reportedly take place in phases, wherein ailing and weak donkeys will be supplied first.Around 80,000 donkeys will be exported in the first three years.The Chinese companies are reportedly ready to invest t $3 billion in the donkey farm industry.The donkeys are an essential source of income the Khyber Pakhtunwala province, with as many as 70,000 households being dependent on the animal.The officials are taking into account this factor so as to maintain ample number of donkeys in the province.According to officials, donkeys are in demand in China as they are used for making medicines, furniture there.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.