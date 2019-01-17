English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
To Fight Fake News, Facebook Shuts Hundreds of Russia-linked Pages, Accounts
Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said in a blog post that one network operated in countries in Central and Eastern Europe and the other focused on Ukraine.
File photo. (Reuters)
London: Facebook says it has removed hundreds of Russia-linked pages, groups and accounts that it says were part of two big disinformation operations, in its latest effort to fight fake news.
The social media company said on Thursday it took action after finding two networks "that engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour" on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
The people running the accounts represented themselves as independent news sources and posted on topics like anti-NATO sentiment and protest movements.
Gleicher says one network of 364 pages and accounts was linked to employees of Sputnik, a Russian state-run English-language news site.
Sputnik did not reply to emailed requests for comment.
