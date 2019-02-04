English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
To Fund Their World Tour, Russian Couple Violently Toss Baby in Air During Street Act; Detained
The 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife were picked up after trying to woo spectators in Kuala Lumpur.
Screenshot of the 90-second video shared on Facebook.
Kuala Lumpur: A Russian couple accused of violently swinging their four-month-old baby during a street performance to fund their world tour have been detained, Malaysian police said Monday.
The buskers, a 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife, were picked up after trying to woo spectators in the heart of the capital Kuala Lumpur. "We detained them on Monday for questioning over the alleged abuse of their four-month-old baby girl," said Mazlan Lazim, the Kuala Lumpur police chief.
A 90-second video clip of the incident, which went viral on Facebook on Sunday, showed a man in blue shorts and a white T-shirt swinging the infant between his legs and lifting her above his head to the beat of some music in the background.
A woman, believed to be his wife, was seen sitting on the floor with a placard that read: "We are travelling around the world..."
A crowd of curious onlookers gathered to watch the performance but a man is overheard in the video saying: "It's stupid. You cannot do this."
The Russian couple had entered Malaysia from neighbouring Thailand on Friday, police said.
