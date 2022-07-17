'To Get Any Bill or Budget Passed...': Imran Khan 'Exposes' Influence of Pak Army in Country's Affairs

PTI chief and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has ‘exposed’ the country’s military, saying that the ‘Army was present everywhere’ and influenced all major government actions.

“To get any bill or budget passed, we had to ask our agencies to bring allies to the assembly to get a vote,” said Khan, whose government had earlier been toppled by the Opposition. Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief Shehbaz Sharif had replaced the leader as PM.

Khan, who has been alleging illegality in his ouster as PM, said he had ‘never fought with the establishment and did not want a fight’. However, the ex-PM stressed upon his demand for a probe. “There should be an investigation into the abolition of the public government and a commission should be formed to find out who was involved,” he said.

The PTI chairman said ‘the establishment’ was the reality in Pakistan. “Establishment has to be accepted, if there is no uniformity in the establishment and the government, then we cannot move forward,” he said.

According to local media reports, Khan made these remarks at a seminar on free expression on the eve of crucial by-elections in Punjab, where his party is running for 20 Punjab Assembly seats across the province.

“Because of this imbalance[between the Army and the government], a situation has developed that [now] the establishment isn’t realising [the consequences of] the actions it is committing,” he said, while referring to a crackdown against his party following his ouster as a result of the no-confidence motion.

“We cannot afford a weak army… we have to protect it. If the distance between the army and the public keeps increasing, which it is, then it will eventually harm the army and Pakistan,” he said, the Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s top court on Friday had categorically rejected Khan’s narrative of a foreign conspiracy of a regime change that led to his ouster from power, stating the actions undertaken by then deputy speaker National Assembly, then PM and President as unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan gave its detailed judgment in the deputy speaker ruling case, negating all claims of Imran Khan’s conspiracy narrative and declaring the whole narrative based on a false story and baseless political account.

The Supreme Court neither found any cogent, reliable and relevant evidence of the PTI’s conspiracy theory nor even found the-then Imran Khan government showing any interest in getting the matter probed and fixing those whom he and his party alleged of being the local handlers and partners to the conspiracy allegedly hatched and planed by the US.

The Supreme Court expressed its surprise to the fact that despite receiving the cipher on March 7, 2022 the government did not bother to bring the matter into any kind of investigation nor did it bring the matter in the sessions of the national assembly of Pakistan on 28th and 31st of March 2022.

With inputs from agencies

