To Prevent 'Rumours' Ahead of Polls, Bangladesh Slows Down High Speed Internet

Bangladesh's telecoms regulator has ordered mobile operators to shut down high-speed mobile internet services until midnight on Sunday, the day of a national election.The measure is effective immediately, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission said on Saturday."The decision has been taken to prevent rumours and propaganda surrounding the vote," Zakir Hussain Khan said.Bangladesh's 'Battling Begums' have been fighting each other for three decades, but the 71-year-old Sheikh Hasina is set to extend her record as the country's longest serving leader after dispatching Khaleda Zia, her chief rival.The two women have been political royalty — begums since the 1980s. Zia, 73, is the widow of a military dictator and Hasina's father was the country's founding leader. They joined forces to dethrone military dictator Hussain Muhammed Ershad in 1990 and restore democracy.