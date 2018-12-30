English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
To Prevent 'Rumours' Ahead of Polls, Bangladesh Slows Down High Speed Internet
Mobile operators have been asked to shut down high-speed mobile internet services until midnight on Sunday to prevent rumours and propaganda surrounding the vote.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Dhaka: Bangladesh's telecoms regulator has ordered mobile operators to shut down high-speed mobile internet services until midnight on Sunday, the day of a national election.
The measure is effective immediately, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission said on Saturday.
"The decision has been taken to prevent rumours and propaganda surrounding the vote," Zakir Hussain Khan said.
Bangladesh's 'Battling Begums' have been fighting each other for three decades, but the 71-year-old Sheikh Hasina is set to extend her record as the country's longest serving leader after dispatching Khaleda Zia, her chief rival.
The two women have been political royalty — begums since the 1980s. Zia, 73, is the widow of a military dictator and Hasina's father was the country's founding leader. They joined forces to dethrone military dictator Hussain Muhammed Ershad in 1990 and restore democracy.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The measure is effective immediately, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission said on Saturday.
"The decision has been taken to prevent rumours and propaganda surrounding the vote," Zakir Hussain Khan said.
Bangladesh's 'Battling Begums' have been fighting each other for three decades, but the 71-year-old Sheikh Hasina is set to extend her record as the country's longest serving leader after dispatching Khaleda Zia, her chief rival.
The two women have been political royalty — begums since the 1980s. Zia, 73, is the widow of a military dictator and Hasina's father was the country's founding leader. They joined forces to dethrone military dictator Hussain Muhammed Ershad in 1990 and restore democracy.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results