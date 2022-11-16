'Today's Era Must Not be of War': PM Modi's Message to Putin Resonates in G20 Resolution

The joint declaration of the G20 leaders echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier statement “Today’s Era Must Not be of War" as the leaders from the largest global economies met for the second day in Indonesia’s Bali on Wednesday.

The joint statement was in reference to PM Modi’s remarks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting in Samarkand in September that “this is not an era of war".

“It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts,” the outcome statement of the G20 communique stated.

“The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war,” the statement added.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra also said that the prime minister’s message “era not of war’ resonated very deeply across all delegations and helped bridge the gap across different parties.

The Indian delegation played a big role in achieving consensus among member states over the wording that criticised the Russian invasion, he added.

PM Modi’s call seeking to address the Ukraine conflict through peaceful resolution, efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue, was visible in the approach undertaken by the leaders at the G20 summit.

The summit, which host Indonesia and other countries have said should focus on the global economy, has instead been overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Fourteen years ago, the Leaders of the G20 met for the first time, facing the most severe financial crisis in our generation,” the statement added.

The statement further added that the war in Ukraine was hurting the global economy and warned against the threat or use of nuclear weapons in the conflict.

After a two-day summit in Bali, “most" of the world’s 20 biggest economies also condemned the war in Ukraine, which threatened to escalate after two people were killed in a missile strike on Polish territory.

