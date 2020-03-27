WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Closes Cherry Blossom Parks to Slow Spread of Coronavirus

Visitors wearing a protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors wearing a protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The empty park was a sharp change from last weekend, when people came in droves after the central government announced an end to national school closures, leading many to think that the outbreak was under control, when it was actually worsening in the capital.

Share this:

Japan's cherry blossoms are in full bloom, but flower viewing has come to an abrupt halt in Tokyo because of the coronavirus.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has repeatedly asked the city's 13 million residents to stay home this weekend, saying the capital is on the brink of an explosion in virus infections.

She warned of a possible hard shutdown of the city if the spread of the virus doesn't slow.

On Friday evening, access was blocked to Ueno Park, a favorite spot for "hanami," or cherry blossom viewing. Signs said "No parties" and "Danger no entry."

The empty park was a sharp change from last weekend, when people came in droves after the central government announced an end to national school closures, leading many to think that the outbreak was under control, when it was actually worsening in the capital.

Koike repeated her stay-at-home request Friday, asking Tokyoites to postpone their flower viewing until next year.

"The cherry blossoms will surely bloom next year. Our priority right now is to overcome this difficult time," she said.

Amusement parks, zoos and aquariums, as well as some coffee shops and department stores, will be closed for the weekend. Officials are particularly concerned about asymptomatic young people spreading the virus.

Daichi Harada was with his dog getting some fresh air in the park after being at home for an extended period.

"Tokyo ordered us to stop cherry blossom viewing," he said as left. "It's our duty to stay home."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story