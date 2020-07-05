WORLD

1-MIN READ

Tokyo Confirms 111 New Covid-19 Cases after Governor Urges Residents to Avoid Non-essential Travel

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective masks get off a subway train at amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tokyo reported 131 new cases the previous day, prompting Governor Yuriko Koike, who is widely expected to win Sunday's gubernatorial election, to urge residents to avoid non-urgent trips out of the capital and embrace working from home.

  • Reuters Tokyo
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
Tokyo confirmed 111 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the fourth straight day that the tally of fresh cases has exceeded 100, public broadcaster NHK said.

