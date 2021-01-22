News18» News»World»Tokyo Girl Infected With Coronavirus Variant, Health Ministry Says Community Infection a Possibility
Tokyo Girl Infected With Coronavirus Variant, Health Ministry Says Community Infection a Possibility
Image for representation.
A girl in Tokyo was found positive for the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain, and the case could be a community-acquired infection, the Japanese Health Ministry said on Friday.
The girl, who is under 10 years old, has not travelled to the United Kingdom, and no contact with people from Britain has been confirmed, the ministry said.