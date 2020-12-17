Tokyo Says COVID-19 Strain On Hospitals Severe, Raises Alert To Highest
The Japanese capital of Tokyo said on Thursday the strain on its medical system from the COVID19 pandemic was severe, raising its alert level to the highest of four stages as the number of cases spiked to a record high.
December 17, 2020
TOKYO: The Japanese capital of Tokyo said on Thursday the strain on its medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic was severe, raising its alert level to the highest of four stages as the number of cases spiked to a record high.
At a coronavirus monitoring committee meeting attended by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, a health official said it had become difficult to balance the care of COVID-19 patients with regular ones as hospital beds filled up, assigning a “red” alert for medical preparedness for the first time.
The number of positive cases in Tokyo on Thursday surged to a daily record of more than 800, public broadcaster NHK said, surpassing the previous record of 678 reached a day earlier.
The metropolis a month ago raised its coronavirus alert for new infections – a separate category – to the highest level. It had kept its alert for medical preparedness at the second-highest level at the time, indicating a need to boost hospital capacity but a notch below critical conditions.
