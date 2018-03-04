English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Tokyo School That Hit Headlines for Armani Uniform Forced to Hire Guards
At least three of students of Taimei Elementary School encountered strangers who pulled their uniforms or asked if they were students of the school.
Image for representation purpose. (Image: Getty Images)
Tokyo: A Tokyo school that hit international headlines for introducing an Armani-branded uniform has been forced to hire security guards after several students faced harassment over the pricey kit.
Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo's wealthy Ginza district brought in professional guards this week after at least three of its pupils encountered abusive strangers who pulled their uniforms or asked if they were students of the school, a local district spokeswoman told AFP.
Japan boasts extremely safe streets, and guards are rarely seen at school grounds.
"Security guards are patrolling area streets that pupils use in the morning and when they go home," the spokeswoman said on condition of anonymity.
"This is about student safety."
The school has faced a storm of public and online criticism over its decision to adopt the designer uniforms from April, with a full set costing parents around 80,000 yen ($760).
While the school says the new uniforms are not mandatory, critics said parents would feel compelled to buy them to ensure their children were not left out.
Since the decision caught media attention earlier this year, at least one pupil was confronted by a strange adult who pulled the child's uniform, saying "Is this Armani?", the spokeswoman said.
In two other cases, strangers asked pupils if they were from the school, she added.
The school administration reportedly said the outfits were a bid to tie the 150-year-old school to the upscale Ginza district where it is located.
The uniform features sharply tailored blazers as well as add-ons like bags that can push the total set's cost to around 90,000 yen, price critics said was too expensive for uniforms for fast-growing children.
Also Watch
Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo's wealthy Ginza district brought in professional guards this week after at least three of its pupils encountered abusive strangers who pulled their uniforms or asked if they were students of the school, a local district spokeswoman told AFP.
Japan boasts extremely safe streets, and guards are rarely seen at school grounds.
"Security guards are patrolling area streets that pupils use in the morning and when they go home," the spokeswoman said on condition of anonymity.
"This is about student safety."
The school has faced a storm of public and online criticism over its decision to adopt the designer uniforms from April, with a full set costing parents around 80,000 yen ($760).
While the school says the new uniforms are not mandatory, critics said parents would feel compelled to buy them to ensure their children were not left out.
Since the decision caught media attention earlier this year, at least one pupil was confronted by a strange adult who pulled the child's uniform, saying "Is this Armani?", the spokeswoman said.
In two other cases, strangers asked pupils if they were from the school, she added.
The school administration reportedly said the outfits were a bid to tie the 150-year-old school to the upscale Ginza district where it is located.
The uniform features sharply tailored blazers as well as add-ons like bags that can push the total set's cost to around 90,000 yen, price critics said was too expensive for uniforms for fast-growing children.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour to Nepal Cancelled Due to Threats
- Kylie Jenner Debuts with Baby Stormi on 1-Month Birthday, See Pics
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans
- 5 Most Popular Surfing Spots in India