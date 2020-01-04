'Action Meant to Stop War': Accusing Soleimani of Plotting Attacks, Trump Justifies Killing of 'Sick' Iranian General
While referring to the Iranian military mastermind, killed in a US air attack earlier Friday in Baghdad, as 'sick,' Trump attempted to lower tensions by insisting that he does not want war with Iran.
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Florida on December 7, 2019. (TJ Kirkpatrick/The New York Times)
West Palm Bwach: President Donald Trump on Friday said top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was "terminated" when he was on the verge of attacking US diplomats but he insisted that Washington is not seeking to topple Iran's government.
"Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him," Trump said in a statement before television cameras in Florida.
"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," he said, adding: "We do not seek regime change."
