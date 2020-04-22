WORLD

1-MIN READ

'Tooth Fairy Won't Catch Coronavirus': US Disease Expert Fauci Rests a Young Girl's Worries in Show

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Reuters)

"Can the tooth fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus?" asked the girl, who introduced herself as Ava. "And can she catch the virus?"

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:38 AM IST
Top US health and infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci has assured a young girl that the tooth fairy is not at risk of infection during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular doctor will appear Wednesday as a guest on actor Will Smith's Snapchat show "Will From Home." In a preview clip of their interview, posted to YouTube on Monday, a seven-year-old girl called in from Los Angeles with a very pressing question.

"Can the tooth fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus?" asked the girl, who introduced herself as Ava. "And can she catch the virus?"

Fauci was quick to reassure her: "I don't think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy," he said, smiling.

"When... your tooth (falls) out, you stick it under the pillow, and I'll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick."

Fauci has captured hearts as the country's new hero: the straight-talking coronavirus point man at President Donald Trump's daily pandemic briefings.

The US has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, recording more than 800,000 cases since the start of the pandemic and 44,845 deaths.

