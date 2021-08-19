Top 10 Heart-wrenching Stories That Mark Taliban's Terrorising Takeover of Afghanistan

With the Taliban having taken over Afghanistan in a lightning-fast blitz that began with the insurgent group taking over provincial capitals, heartbreaking visuals have emerged in recent days - from desperate people falling to their deaths from aircraft, to women’s posters being washed out.

The terrorist group, known historically for its atrocities against women, children and the general populace, have created a scourge of fear among residents absolutely desperate to flee the country. To function on a strict interpretation of Sharia law, the Taliban bring with them fears of their earlier, despotic rule, despite the projection of a moderate image recently amid their takeover.

People Running Along Moving Aircraft

At least seven people, including three Afghan nationals who clung to a US Air Force plane to escape Taliban rule, died on Monday in a melee at the Kabul airport, as hundreds of people scrambled to board flights in a desperate bid to get out of Afghanistan, following the toppling of the government led by President Ashraf Ghani.

Shocking visuals had people running along moving aircraft, some clinging to the parts, desperate to leave. Earlier, people were also seen thronging the aircraft tarmac.

Desperate situation unfolding at #Kabul airport this morning. pic.twitter.com/JlAWtTHPBy— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

Sheer horror in AfghanistanPeople fell from US Air force plane after they climb on it in a attmpt to flee from Kabul Airport. Whats happening in Afghanistan is absolute horror of humankind. Lets see more in a video thread1/#Afghans #Kabul #AfghanistanBurning pic.twitter.com/Q66qtcFueD — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) August 16, 2021

People Fall to Deaths from Aircraft

In another horrific video, two people were seen falling off a giant plane that had reportedly taken off from Kabul. Locals near the Kabul airport told local media that they saw three men hiding themselves next the wheels of the aircraft and later falling on the rooftop of nearby houses.

Exclusive - The video shows a flight from #Kabul airport where two people are thrown from a plane into the the people's homes.#Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/GlSgjNApJj— Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021

Afghan Girl Cries While Talking About Future

As she discusses her future in Afghanistan, a young Afghan girl explains that too many women’s lives have been ruined unfairly in Afghanistan. In a 45-second video, she weeps and says that women’s problems in the country don’t matter because they are ignored. “We’ll die slowly in history," she says.

"We don't count because we're from Afghanistan. We'll die slowly in history"Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country. My heart breaks for women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this. pic.twitter.com/i56trtmQtF — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 13, 2021

Women’s Pictures Being Covered

The Taliban, known for their oppressive regime against women, to the point of almost erasing their identities from society, also invoked a unique and shocking image when in fear, beauty salon owners painted over their displays of women on their entrance. Images obtained via Twitter.

Taliban at Kabul Presidential Palace

As with bated breath the world watched Afghanistan, the Taliban took over the Kabul Presidential Palace at late night, with Al Jazeera sharing visuals of the insurgent leaders inside the premises. The photos came just hours after news broke out of former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country, handing over control to the insurgent leaders.

UPDATE: Taliban enters Afghan presidential palace in Kabul after President Ghani leaves Afghanistan.🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/oqiy2tkYJt pic.twitter.com/fdtbtCj5jn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 15, 2021

US Soldier Points Gun at Afghan

Even as desperate Afghans tried their best to leave the turmoil brewing in Afghanistan, the image of an American soldier pointing his gun at a ‘dismayed-looking’ man emerged from the AFP. The Pentagon had earlier confirmed that US troops had shot two armed men amid the turmoil ongoing at Kabul Airport

Girl Given to US Soldier

In another viral and heartbreaking image this week, a small girl is lifted over the high perimeter wall of the Kabul airport and handed to an American soldier. Whether the girl was being reunited with her family in the airport or simply handed over to others in an attempt to get her on board a flight out of Afghanistan is unclear. Image via ‘Rise to Peace’ on Facebook.

Fearless Women Protest Against Taliban

An online video of four women protesting in the streets against Taliban became a viral hit. Female protesters held signs and spoke out against the Taliban’s rule.

First reported women’s protest in Kabul following the takeover by the Taliban:Four women holding handwritten paper signs stand surrounded by armed Taliban fighters Indescribable courage:pic.twitter.com/1HtpQ4X2ip — Leah McElrath ️‍ (@leahmcelrath) August 17, 2021

Children Show up to Empty Schools

Even though schools are closed in the turmoil being faced in Afghanistan, some children were seen showing up to an empty school in a viral image.

People Climbing on Top of Plane

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport.(Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/yM5HskJThl — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) August 16, 2021

In another heartbreaking visual, people were seen waiting at the Kabul airport to be rescued by climbing on top of a plane.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here