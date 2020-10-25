Top Advisor to Mike Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Vice President to Maintain Travel Schedule

A top advisor to Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for coronavirus, vice president to maintain travel schedule.

Marty Obst serves as Pence's senior political adviser but is not a government employee.

"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," said Devin O’Malley, adding that Pence would maintain his scheduled "in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."

(With Input from Agencies)