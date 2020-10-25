Next Story
Top Advisor to Mike Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Vice President to Maintain Travel Schedule
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation Thursday on October 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
- Associated Press WASHINGTON
- Last Updated: October 25, 2020, 9:15 IST
Marty Obst serves as Pence's senior political adviser but is not a government employee.
"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," said Devin O’Malley, adding that Pence would maintain his scheduled "in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."
