News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Top Advisor to Mike Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Vice President to Maintain Travel Schedule

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation Thursday on October 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation Thursday on October 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

White House: Top Pence aide tests positive for coronavirus, vice president to maintain travel schedule.

A top advisor to Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for coronavirus, vice president to maintain travel schedule.

Marty Obst serves as Pence's senior political adviser but is not a government employee.

"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," said Devin O’Malley, adding that Pence would maintain his scheduled "in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."

(With Input from Agencies)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...