WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Top British Doctor Says Coronavirus Fight is a Long Marathon Not a Sprint

A cyclist passes by a graffiti alluding to the coronavirus, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain. (Reuters)

A cyclist passes by a graffiti alluding to the coronavirus, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain. (Reuters)

NHS England's medical director Stephen Powis said vaccines were not the only component of an exit strategy from lockdown.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
Share this:

London: The fight against the novel coronavirus is a marathon not a sprint and lifting the lockdown may involve drugs and not just vaccines, the medical director of England's national health service said on Saturday.

NHS England's medical director Stephen Powis said vaccines were not the only component of an exit strategy from lockdown.

"There is no magical solution that doesn't require difficult decisions," Powis. "This was never going to be a sprint over a few weeks; this is going to be longer, it is going to be a marathon."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,267,217

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,780,440

    +697

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,389

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,834

    +55
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres