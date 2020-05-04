WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Top Chinese Health Official Warns of Covid-19 Rebound as 10 Regions Report Locally-transmitted Cases

A woman holding an umbrella rides a shared bicycle past an image of the Chinese flag after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters)

A woman holding an umbrella rides a shared bicycle past an image of the Chinese flag after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters)

Though many offices, businesses and tourist sites were re-opened in Beijing, some public venues such as cinemas, theatres and arcades remained closed for epidemic prevention and control, the report added.

  • PTI Beijing
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
Share this:

Beijing: China still faces the risk of COVID-19 rebound as 10 provincial-level regions have reported new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases over the last two weeks, a top health official warned on Monday.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said that three new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday. All three were Chinese arriving from abroad.

Also, 13 new asymptomatic cases, including two imported ones, were reported.

As of Sunday, 962 asymptomatic cases, including 98 from abroad, were still under medical observation, the NHC said.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said that 10 provincial-level regions have reported new locally-transmitted cases or asymptomatic cases over the last 14 days, which highlighted that risks of a resurgence and even spread of the epidemic still exist, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Though many offices, businesses and tourist sites were re-opened in Beijing, some public venues such as cinemas, theatres and arcades remained closed for epidemic prevention and control, the report added.

The death toll in the country stands at 4,633 as no new fatalities were reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases in the Chinese mainland reached 82,880 with 481 still undergoing treatment.

The novel coronavirus, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has claimed nearly 250,000 lives and infected over 3.5 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres