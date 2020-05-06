WORLD

1-MIN READ

Top Coronavirus Advisor in UK Resigns After Breaking Lockdown Rules to Meet Married Lover

File photo of Professor Neil Ferguson in London.

File photo of Professor Neil Ferguson in London.

Professor Neil Ferguson said he accepted he made 'an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action', and had therefore stepped back from his involvement in SAGE.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
A leading epidemiologist who advised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on its coronavirus response resigned from his government advisory position on Tuesday, after the Telegraph newspaper reported that he broke social distancing rules to meet his married lover.


Professor Neil Ferguson, who is one of the architects of the UK government stay-at-home strategy and was a prominent member of Britain's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) which has been spearheading the coronavirus response.

The Telegraph reported Tuesday that he broke the lockdown rules he helped shape when a woman visited his home twice despite social distancing guidelines.

In a statement to CNN, Professor Ferguson said he accepted he made "an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action," and had therefore stepped back from his involvement in SAGE.

"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms. I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic," he said.

"The government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us."

