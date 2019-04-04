English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top Democrat Demands Six Years of Trump's Tax Returns from IRS
Donald Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to refuse to release his tax returns.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Loading...
Washington: A top Democrat formally requested on Wednesday that the US tax agency provide Congress with President Donald Trump's tax returns, setting up a likely legal battle with the White House.
Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee which writes tax law, wrote the Internal Revenue Service seeking six years of Trump's returns, saying he was using his oversight authority to learn the extent to which the IRS audits and enforces tax laws on a sitting president.
"Under the Internal Revenue Manual, individual income tax returns of a president are subject to mandatory examination, but this practice is IRS policy and not codified in the Federal tax laws," Neal wrote.
He told IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to deliver the president's individual income tax returns, as well as those from eight entities connected to Trump, by April 10.
The president signalled he would not want his returns provided to Congress.
"We are under audit despite what people say," Trump told reporters, repeating his 2016 campaign excuse for refusing to release his returns.
"Until such time as I am not under audit I would not be inclined" to release them, he added.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last month he would "follow the law" if Congress requested Trump's tax returns.
Trump, a self-declared billionaire, released a less detailed financial disclosure in 2017 but has kept his tax returns private, fueling speculation about his revenue sources and net worth.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to refuse to release his returns.
Congressman Dan Kildee, a Ways and Means Committee Democrat, said there was "no question" the panel has the legal authority to gain access to Trump's records.
"We expect the IRS commissioner to comply with the law and provide those returns," Kildee told CNN.
In a statement, the committee said that under IRS guidelines, a president's tax returns are subject to "mandatory examination." Kildee stressed that the request had nothing to do with the timing of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election, and the report recently submitted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
"This has nothing to do with the Mueller report," Kildee said.
"Obviously there are very serious other public interests that would be served by having access, but principally this is about the policy question." The panel's top Republican Kevin Brady rushed to Trump's defense, writing Mnuchin to warn of Democrats' "misguided rush to impeach" Trump.
"Weaponizing our nation's tax code by targeting political foes sets a dangerous precedent and weakens Americans privacy right," he wrote.
The committee said in its statement that Neal insisted the request "is not about impeachment," but legitimate oversight issues.
Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee which writes tax law, wrote the Internal Revenue Service seeking six years of Trump's returns, saying he was using his oversight authority to learn the extent to which the IRS audits and enforces tax laws on a sitting president.
"Under the Internal Revenue Manual, individual income tax returns of a president are subject to mandatory examination, but this practice is IRS policy and not codified in the Federal tax laws," Neal wrote.
He told IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to deliver the president's individual income tax returns, as well as those from eight entities connected to Trump, by April 10.
The president signalled he would not want his returns provided to Congress.
"We are under audit despite what people say," Trump told reporters, repeating his 2016 campaign excuse for refusing to release his returns.
"Until such time as I am not under audit I would not be inclined" to release them, he added.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last month he would "follow the law" if Congress requested Trump's tax returns.
Trump, a self-declared billionaire, released a less detailed financial disclosure in 2017 but has kept his tax returns private, fueling speculation about his revenue sources and net worth.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to refuse to release his returns.
Congressman Dan Kildee, a Ways and Means Committee Democrat, said there was "no question" the panel has the legal authority to gain access to Trump's records.
"We expect the IRS commissioner to comply with the law and provide those returns," Kildee told CNN.
In a statement, the committee said that under IRS guidelines, a president's tax returns are subject to "mandatory examination." Kildee stressed that the request had nothing to do with the timing of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election, and the report recently submitted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
"This has nothing to do with the Mueller report," Kildee said.
"Obviously there are very serious other public interests that would be served by having access, but principally this is about the policy question." The panel's top Republican Kevin Brady rushed to Trump's defense, writing Mnuchin to warn of Democrats' "misguided rush to impeach" Trump.
"Weaponizing our nation's tax code by targeting political foes sets a dangerous precedent and weakens Americans privacy right," he wrote.
The committee said in its statement that Neal insisted the request "is not about impeachment," but legitimate oversight issues.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic Catch
- IPL 2019 | Rayudu's Poor Run Raises Doubts on World Cup Berth
- State Medical Department in India Stored 12.5 Million Pregnancy Records without Password
- Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai Streets But Fans Aren't Buying it
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results