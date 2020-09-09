Top Generals Briefed on National and Regional Security Situations: Pakistan Army

Pakistan's top generals were briefed on the evolving regional environment and operational developments especially situation along the Line of Control on Wednesday, the army said. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a meeting of the Corps Commanders' in Rawalpindi, wherein the participants expressed satisfaction over improved security situation across the country, the army said in statement.

It said the generals were briefed on the evolving regional environment and operational developments especially situation along LoC, Pakistan's role and contributions in the Afghan peace process, situation along Western Border including fencing progress and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. The situation of COVID-19 and support to the national polio campaign also came under discussion.

General Bajwa stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu, it said. He also reiterated that the 5th Generation Warfare and Hybrid application by anti-Pakistan elements against Pakistan's vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronization with Government policies," it added.

The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.