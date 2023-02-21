CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Joe Biden Ukraine VisitTurkey EarthquakeSpy BalloonRussia Ukraine WarPakistan
Home » News » World » Top Hizb Commander Bashir Mir Killed Near Islamabad Amid Tensions Between Pak Terror Groups
1-MIN READ

Top Hizb Commander Bashir Mir Killed Near Islamabad Amid Tensions Between Pak Terror Groups

By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 08:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Sources told News18 that he was killed because of inter-gang rivalry among Pakistan-based terror groups.

Sources told News18 that he was killed because of inter-gang rivalry among Pakistan-based terror groups.

Bashir Mir was an important figure in the hierarchy of the Hizbul Mujahideen and played a key role in mobilising youth and providing them with arms and ammunition

Top Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bashir Mir alias Imtiaz Alam has been killed by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of Islamabad in Pakistan.

Bashir Mir was an important figure in the hierarchy of the Hizbul Mujahideen and played a key role in mobilising youth and providing them with arms and ammunition.

Sources told News18 that he was killed because of inter-gang rivalry among Pakistan-based terror groups as they jostle to corner the terror funding that’s also drying up due to Pakistan’s dire financial situation.

Sources added that Bashir Mir was coordinating the terror camps and launch pads from PoK and was active in Leepa.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. Hizbul Mujahideen
  2. pakistan
first published:February 21, 2023, 08:40 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 08:41 IST
Read More