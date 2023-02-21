Top Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bashir Mir alias Imtiaz Alam has been killed by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of Islamabad in Pakistan.

Bashir Mir was an important figure in the hierarchy of the Hizbul Mujahideen and played a key role in mobilising youth and providing them with arms and ammunition.

Sources told News18 that he was killed because of inter-gang rivalry among Pakistan-based terror groups as they jostle to corner the terror funding that’s also drying up due to Pakistan’s dire financial situation.

Sources added that Bashir Mir was coordinating the terror camps and launch pads from PoK and was active in Leepa.

