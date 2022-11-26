Top Pak Generals Seek Early Retirement After Appointment of Gen Munir as Army Chief

Senior commanders in the Pakistani army are making a beeline for early retirement, coinciding with the appointment of Lt Gen Asim Munir as the country’s army chief this week, sources told News18.

Sources said Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, one of the six names shortlisted for the post of the Chief of Army Staff, and Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid have decided to bid farewell with early retirement.

After November 27, General Azhar Abbas and General Faiz will become number two and four on the seniority list, respectively. The former was earlier scheduled to become number two in seniority in the country’s armed forces after incumbent army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement — true to his personality,” Geo News quoted a trusted family source as saying.

Lt Gen Abbas — commissioned in 1987 by Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in the 41 Baloch Regiment — has formerly served as the personal secretary to the chief of former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif. During his career, Lt Gen Abbas also commanded 12 Division Murree. He was the Commandant of the Infantry School in Quetta and Commander of the 10 Corps before taking charge as the CGS.

The post of Army chief is the most powerful position in coup-prone Pakistan where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

General Asim Munir will be the first army chief who has headed both powerful intelligence agencies – the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI). Gen Munir would replace Gen Bajwa, who retires on November 29 after two consecutive three-year terms.

The CJCSC is the highest authority in the hierarchy of the armed forces but the key powers including mobilisation of troops, appointments, and transfers lie with the COAS which makes the person holding the post the most powerful in the military.

The powerful Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

The appointment coincides with a dispute between the military and Khan, who blames the army for playing a role in his ouster in April this year through a no-confidence vote.

With PTI inputs

