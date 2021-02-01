News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»World»Top U.S. Diplomat Blinken Calls On Myanmar Military Leaders To Release Suu Kyi, Others
1-MIN READ

Top U.S. Diplomat Blinken Calls On Myanmar Military Leaders To Release Suu Kyi, Others

Top U.S. Diplomat Blinken Calls On Myanmar Military Leaders To Release Suu Kyi, Others

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on Myanmar military leaders to release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained in overnight raids in the country, according to a statement.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on Myanmar military leaders to release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained in overnight raids in the country, according to a statement.

Blinken said the United States expressed “grave concern and alarm” over reports of the detention of government officials and civil society leaders.

“We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8,” Blinken said.

“The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...