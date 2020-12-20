News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Top US Health Official Says Third Covid-19 Vaccine Could Come Next Month
1-MIN READ

Top US Health Official Says Third Covid-19 Vaccine Could Come Next Month

Representative image (Reuters)

Representative image (Reuters)

Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, told ABC News that data was yet to be released on the novel coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, but that if approved it would give the United States its third vaccine following ones from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.

A third vaccine to stave off COVID-19 could get US approval as early as next month, a top US health official said on Sunday as the second vaccine began shipping out nationwide.

Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, told ABC News that data was yet to be released on the novel coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, but that if approved it would give the United States its third vaccine following ones from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...