Top US Health Official Says Third Covid-19 Vaccine Could Come Next Month
Representative image (Reuters)
- Reuters
- Last Updated: December 20, 2020, 20:34 IST
A third vaccine to stave off COVID-19 could get US approval as early as next month, a top US health official said on Sunday as the second vaccine began shipping out nationwide.
Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, told ABC News that data was yet to be released on the novel coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, but that if approved it would give the United States its third vaccine following ones from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.