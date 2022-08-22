CHANGE LANGUAGE
Top US Disease Expert Anthony Fauci to Step Down in December to Pursue His 'Next Chapter'
1-MIN READ

Top US Disease Expert Anthony Fauci to Step Down in December to Pursue His 'Next Chapter'

By: News Desk

News18

Last Updated: August 22, 2022, 21:16 IST

Washington

Dr Anthony Fauci answers questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to Covid-19 at Capitol Hill in Washington, on January 11, 2022. (Reuters)

Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci on Monday announced he will step down from the federal government in December after more than five decades of service. US government’s top infectious-disease expert became a household name and the subject of partisan attacks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 81-year-old has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles the honor of a lifetime. However, he also remarked: “I am not retiring.”

President Biden praised Fauci in a statement, saying, “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.”

(With inputs from AP, AFP)

Tags:
first published:August 22, 2022, 21:16 IST
last updated:August 22, 2022, 21:16 IST