1-MIN READ

Top US Expert Anothony Fauci Expects Quick Approval for Remdesivir to Treat Coronavirus

An ampule Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference.

An ampule Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference.

The drug was shown in a major study to shorten recovery time of hospitalized patients.

Washington: The nation's top infectious diseases expert says he expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to quickly approve a new experimental drug that showed promising signs in treating patients with COVID-19.

Anthony Fauci tells NBC's Today show Thursday that he anticipates the go-ahead for the emergency use of Remdesivir to happen really quickly. He says he spoke with FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Wednesday, and while Hahn had yet to make a final decision, "I would project that we're going to be seeing that reasonably soon."


The drug was shown in a major study to shorten recovery time of hospitalized patients.

Fauci said the drug's manufacturer has committed to scaling production of the drug as quickly as possible as the world hunts for an effective treatment and ultimately a vaccine.

Fauci has been working on a project to fast track the development of a vaccine by mass producing formulas that appear safe and effective before they're fully vetted. The goal is to get hundreds of millions of doses to the public by January.

