Tornado Kills 8, Injures 2 on China's Hainan Island
State broadcaster CCTV said dormitories for workers collapsed at two construction sites, killing eight people. One person was seriously injured and another slightly hurt. Both were sent to a hospital.
Representational image. (Reuters)
Beijing: A tornado has swept through Hainan island in southern China, killing eight people and injuring two others.
The official Xinhua News Agency said the tornado struck Nada town in Danzhou city early Thursday morning.
State broadcaster CCTV said dormitories for workers collapsed at two construction sites, killing eight people. One person was seriously injured and another slightly hurt. Both were sent to a hospital.
Xinhua photos show utility poles and trees that were blown down and heavily damaged homes.
A tornado in northeastern Liaoning province killed six and injured 190 people last month. A 2016 tornado and accompanying hailstorm killed 98 people in eastern China.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- Sonam Kapoor's Luck Leads to Victory in The Zoya Factor Trailer
- Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record
- Deepa Malik Basks in Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony
- Exclusive: PUBG Mobile 90fps, 120fps Refresh Rate Options Spotted on Beta Update