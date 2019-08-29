Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
Tornado Kills 8, Injures 2 on China's Hainan Island

State broadcaster CCTV said dormitories for workers collapsed at two construction sites, killing eight people. One person was seriously injured and another slightly hurt. Both were sent to a hospital.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Tornado Kills 8, Injures 2 on China's Hainan Island
Representational image. (Reuters)
Beijing: A tornado has swept through Hainan island in southern China, killing eight people and injuring two others.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the tornado struck Nada town in Danzhou city early Thursday morning.

State broadcaster CCTV said dormitories for workers collapsed at two construction sites, killing eight people. One person was seriously injured and another slightly hurt. Both were sent to a hospital.

Xinhua photos show utility poles and trees that were blown down and heavily damaged homes.

A tornado in northeastern Liaoning province killed six and injured 190 people last month. A 2016 tornado and accompanying hailstorm killed 98 people in eastern China.

