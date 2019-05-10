English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Toronto Doctor Who Brutally Killed Wife as Kids Slept in Next Room to Spend Life in Prison
Mohammed Shamji pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife. He broke his wife's neck, ribs and choked her to death as their children slept.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Toronto: A Toronto neurosurgeon who murdered his wife two days after she filed for divorce was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.
Mohammed Shamji pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Elana Fric Shamji, a well-respected family doctor.
Fric's body was found on December 1, 2016, in a suitcase near an underpass in Vaughan, Ontario. Shamji was arrested at a coffee shop in Mississauga, west of the city, the following day.
Justice John McMahon said the case is yet another tragic instance of domestic homicide that he sees far too often.
The court was told Mohammed Shamji broke his wife's neck and ribs and choked her to death as their three children slept nearby.
McMahon credited the defendant for his last-minute guilty plea, which saved his young daughter from testifying. But he condemned him for the brutal murder.
Ana Fric, Elana's mother, said justice wasn't done.
"I'm so sorry we don't have the death penalty in this country because Mohammed Shamji deserves death for what he did," she said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
