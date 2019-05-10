Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Toronto Doctor Who Brutally Killed Wife as Kids Slept in Next Room to Spend Life in Prison

Mohammed Shamji pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife. He broke his wife's neck, ribs and choked her to death as their children slept.

Associated Press

Updated:May 10, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Toronto Doctor Who Brutally Killed Wife as Kids Slept in Next Room to Spend Life in Prison
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Toronto: A Toronto neurosurgeon who murdered his wife two days after she filed for divorce was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.

Mohammed Shamji pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Elana Fric Shamji, a well-respected family doctor.

Fric's body was found on December 1, 2016, in a suitcase near an underpass in Vaughan, Ontario. Shamji was arrested at a coffee shop in Mississauga, west of the city, the following day.

Justice John McMahon said the case is yet another tragic instance of domestic homicide that he sees far too often.

The court was told Mohammed Shamji broke his wife's neck and ribs and choked her to death as their three children slept nearby.

McMahon credited the defendant for his last-minute guilty plea, which saved his young daughter from testifying. But he condemned him for the brutal murder.

Ana Fric, Elana's mother, said justice wasn't done.

"I'm so sorry we don't have the death penalty in this country because Mohammed Shamji deserves death for what he did," she said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram