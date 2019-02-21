English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Torrential Rain Triggers Flash Flood, Roof Collapse in Pak Cities, Claims 26 Lives
At least 10 people were killed in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Four people, including two children and a woman, were killed in landslide and roof collapse incident in Dir.
Heavy rain and snow was witnessed in parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Lahore: At least 26 people were killed on Thursday in the incidents of roof collapse and flash floods, triggered by torrential rains that lashed several cities in Pakistan, according to a media report.
At least 10 people were killed in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Four people, including two children and a woman, were killed in landslide and roof collapse incident in Dir, the Express Tribune reported.
Uninterrupted rainfall has flooded the provincial capital Peshawar while flash flood submerged villages near the southwestern town of Lasbella, in Balochistan province, it said.
Emergency workers were trying to rescue people from flooded parts of Lasbella, officials said.
Heavy rain and snow was witnessed in parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces.
At least one child was killed and two others injured when an avalanche hit the Layyah Valley, the report said.
In Pakistan's Punjab province, four people including three children were killed and one woman was injured when a roof collapsed in Multan. A couple was killed when the roof caved in Farooqabad. One child was killed and three others injured when a roof collapsed in Kahuta, the report said.
At least 10 people were killed in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Four people, including two children and a woman, were killed in landslide and roof collapse incident in Dir, the Express Tribune reported.
Uninterrupted rainfall has flooded the provincial capital Peshawar while flash flood submerged villages near the southwestern town of Lasbella, in Balochistan province, it said.
Emergency workers were trying to rescue people from flooded parts of Lasbella, officials said.
Heavy rain and snow was witnessed in parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces.
At least one child was killed and two others injured when an avalanche hit the Layyah Valley, the report said.
In Pakistan's Punjab province, four people including three children were killed and one woman was injured when a roof collapsed in Multan. A couple was killed when the roof caved in Farooqabad. One child was killed and three others injured when a roof collapsed in Kahuta, the report said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
- Shiny Crumb, Horselings: Physicist's Brain Freeze Moment Has Twitter Recalling Its Own Word Salads
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results