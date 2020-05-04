WORLD

1-MIN READ

Total Coronavirus Cases in Brazil Rise above 100,000, Death Toll Climbs to 7,025

In this April 14, 2020 photo, health workers help a patient suffering COVID-19 disease, as they arrived to the field municipal Hospital Gilberto Novaes, in Manaus, Brazil. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

In this April 14, 2020 photo, health workers help a patient suffering COVID-19 disease, as they arrived to the field municipal Hospital Gilberto Novaes, in Manaus, Brazil. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

The nation has now registered 101,147 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,025 deaths. The number of cases increased roughly 5% on Sunday from the previous day, while deaths rose by roughly 4%, the ministry said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
There have been 4,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Brazil and 275 deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, bringing total confirmed cases in the country to over 100,000.

The nation has now registered 101,147 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,025 deaths. The number of cases increased roughly 5% on Sunday from the previous day, while deaths rose by roughly 4%, the ministry said.

