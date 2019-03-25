English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Total EXONERATION': Donald Trump's 2016 Campaign Did Not Collude With Russians, Finds Mueller Probe
Mueller also declined to rule on whether evidence showed Trump obstructed justice, according to a summary submitted to Congress by Attorney General Bill Barr.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Moscow's meddling in the 2016 election found no evidence of conspiracy by President Donald Trump's campaign to collude with Russia, the Justice Department has said.
Reacting to the report, Trump tweeted: 'Total EXONERATION'.
